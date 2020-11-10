As we skate into the holidays of 2020, I thought that I would give you some insider tips to maximize your enjoyment of The Broadmoor this season.
Of course, all of the usual Yuletide joy will be in place but allow me to make some suggestions.
Everyone’s 2020 plans have been turned topsy-turvy. My family’s plans to celebrate big with a wedding and a milestone birthday saw our expectations curbed. I’m here to give you some tips on how to get the most out of this year’s holiday season and your annual visit to The Broadmoor.
So you want to make the most of it and experience it all? Simply put, treat yourself and your family to an overnight stay. It truly is the best way to see the lights get festive and to relax. Take advantage of the Winter Spectacular rates, starting as low as $249+ per night on select dates November 2020-March 2021.
You’ve decided to book what’s next? Your dining reservations are definitely the next item on the agenda. Don’t delay; with the fluctuating capacity policies, I always find that booking my dining in advance is priority No. 1. The early bird gets the worm, and in this case, it’s no different.
You may have found yourself with schedules that have freed up by remote learning and working. These days, your weekend may not necessarily fall on a Saturday or a Sunday. A weekday visit before 4 p.m. is the way to go. I would recommend donning your snazziest mask, practicing six-feet of separation and starting early. Café Julies has the best Lavazza coffee, pastries and Nate’s Famous Fruitcake! Now that you have caffeinated, it’s time to shop. Did you know that The Boutique now carries Lululemon? No need to drive 20 minutes north to stock up on your favorite workout and lounge gear. You can shop in person with little to no commute time. Stocking stuffers? Check. More shoes than Nordstrom’s at Yarid’s? Check. Peter Millar and Rutledge’s for your favorite guy? Check. One-of-a-kind works of art and dazzling jewelry from Broadmoor Galleries and Broadmoor Jewelry Company? Check. Supporting local and small businesses, such as Strata and Gibson’s? You bet! Lunchtime reservations at the Golden Bee fill up fast, but during the week, you will have a chance to snag that traditional fish and chips and cheese dip that you have been craving.
The “White Lights Ceremony,” which serves as our little hamlet’s official kick-off for the holiday season, will look a bit different this year. Keeping our guests and local patrons safe is our top priority. To do this, we will bring our gingerbread display, gingerbread class and White Lights Ceremony to your homes and have them all accessible online. You could have your own viewing party with family from all over the globe! Our friends from Fox21 have generously agreed to stream and possibly broadcast the ceremony, Mr. and Mrs. Claus’ arrival, and, more importantly, our continuing support of The American Cancer Society and The Empty Stocking Fund.
We have all been affected by 2020 in one way or another, and it’s charities like these who need our continued support. The American Cancer Society: “Love Lights a Tree” recognizes and honors those special people with their own dedicated light. For $10 per light, you can honor your loved one with a beautiful, bright light displayed on the red-and-white lighted tree at The Broadmoor. This tax-deductible gift will help the American Cancer Society save lives and fund vital local services for patients and caregivers. Through generous donations from those in our community, The Gazette-El Pomar Foundation’s Empty Stocking Fund allows 100% of the money raised to benefit the Colorado Springs community through 19 partner agencies.
Best times to visit The Broadmoor:
• Monday, Nov. 30 – Thursday, Dec. 17, before 4 p.m.
Note: Lunch and dinner reservations are required.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing, we have reached capacity during the holiday periods. As a result, we are limiting access to The Broadmoor for non-registered hotel guests during the following dates:
• Wednesday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 29
• Friday, Dec. 18 – Monday, Jan. 4.
Thank you for your continued patronage and community support. For more information and to stay up to date with happenings, follow The Broadmoor on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
Krista Heinicke is the public relations and communications manager for The Broadmoor. Her familiarity with The Broadmoor and the Cheyenne Mountain area extends 36 years to 1984 when she came to Colorado Springs to train for ice dancing at the original Broadmoor World Arena. Prior to working at the hotel, Ms. Heinicke co-owned a Chez Pierre and has lived in the Broadmoor area since 1989. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.