Every year come Memorial Day weekend, Colorado's mountain highways are a parade of RVs and tent-toting trucks — a scene marking the kickoff to camping season.
But this year federal land managers are asking those planning their pilgrimages to be aware of changes due to COVID-19. And they aren't exactly extending an invitation.
Across all of Colorado's national forests and grasslands, developed campgrounds are off-limits. The closures are expected to be in place through May. Also through the end of the month, under an order signed April 7, campfires, grills and barbecues are restricted on those lands.
The reason is explained on U.S. Forest Service webpages representing every corner of the state, including that of the Pike and San Isabel national forests, covering the foothills of Colorado Springs to the wilds around South Park and Chaffee County:
"These fire restrictions will prevent the drawdown of fire and medical resources to unwanted human-caused wildfires and reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19."
The Bureau of Land Management also is telling explorers to keep first responders in mind.
"We want the public to be aware that local search and rescue operations may be limited," said Jayson Barangan, the BLM's communications director for the state. "So when you're out there, use common sense."
Dispersed camping has been banned on BLM lands stretching the Arkansas River. On Forest Service grounds, dispersed camping, along with hiking and river recreation, is "allowed, although discouraged." That's the official word from the Forest Service's Rocky Mountain region.
The agency recently launched an online tool directing people to updated information on their favorite sites. They can find, for example, a long list of closures and access limitations to popular areas within the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests. Those are due to Clear Creek County closing county roads to nonresidents.
In a news release announcing the tool, the Forest Service listed several guidelines ahead of the typical busy season. First among them: "Stay close to home to keep other communities safe." That's in line with Gov. Jared Polis' repeated calls to not treat the pandemic like a vacation and to stay away from mountain towns.
The BLM's messaging is similar, advising anyone considering travel to respect local orders prohibiting outsiders, including in San Juan and Gunnison counties.
Will that respect be given with summer days ahead? Crowded trailheads around the state suggest Coloradans are eager to escape quarantine confines.
"I really can't speculate," Barangan said. "We are seeing increases in recreation use, for sure. I know other federal agencies have had similar concerns. We'll keep (flexible) and address any issues as they arise."
