The funnel cakes, the cotton candy, churros, personal pan pizzas, peanuts, popcorn and candy apples, hot dogs for miles, even deep fried Twinkies — you have a picture in your mind. This is fair food, theme park food, zoo food, sporting event food. We’ve created a culinary ethos around masses of people gathering for amusement in the sun. It’s been this way since the World Expos of the late 19th century. But something is changing. Something has changed.
Perhaps it started with Disney’s Epcot and its World Showcase of 11 countries, each offering authentic iterations of their indigenous cuisine. So, while you can still find funnel cake and (rainbow colored) cotton candy at the happiest place on earth, you can also indulge in a $200 French dinner.
This is the beauty of the new normal that is now popping up everywhere: the preservation of the classics (because when you crave a cinnamon studded churro, nothing else will do) and, concurrently, the embrace of the new wave (we want great, gourmet food everywhere!).
So it is here at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. You can still snarf down a deep fried Twinkie from a cart, and then wash it down with a sickly sweet soft drink, but now you can also settle down at a restaurant table overlooking a multi-million dollar view of our fair city through floor-to-ceiling windows and be served a made-to-order Sicilian style, wood fired pizzas — tapped wine and beer optional. Now, this is not the ready-made theme park pizza that we’re all familiar with. The flour is imported from Italy; the wood-fire oven is a custom job that ran into the tens of thousands; the wine is on tap and reasonably priced; there are dessert pizzas you’ve likely never experienced; but above all else, it has the best restaurant view in the city.
Right up and around the corner from the famed 1925 carousel, jutting off the side of the mountain, balanced on steel stilts and clad in floor-to-ceiling glazing for a dramatically contemporary architectural statement a surprisingly good wood-fire pizza joint has recently opened. It’s clearly part of the zoo’s push toward development and beautification. And it’s a prime example of the new normal we’re talking about.
A recent Saturday afternoon saw a packed house with a line out the pizza shop’s door. Order at the front, grab a number and have a seat. Patrons can opt to sit in and ogle the miles of views sprawling out to the north and east. (Recommended.) Alternatively, if the elephant feeding is fast approaching, one can order out a pie and then with it go taunt the pachyderms. And even if you don’t want a full meal, Pizza with a View’s crown jewel may just be their lemon heavy mascarpone dessert pizza. Just like the view, you ain’t seen nothin’ like this.
