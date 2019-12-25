To encourage and equip more women to pursue public office, the Colorado Springs-based Pikes Peak Women, organized by leaders in politics, business and other arenas, is sponsoring a three-part series of meetings entitled, “Run Girl, Run: Citizen Government for First-timers.”
The first segment was held at Venue 21c at Pikes Peak Library District’s Library 21c on Oct. 1 and featured 14 female elected officials available to chat at round tables in a “speed-networking” format. Attendees circulated through the room every eight minutes, asking questions of the past and current politicians.
Attendee Tiffany Gunter brought along her daughter Soli to the event, with some surprising results.
“I wanted my 9-year-old to see women talking about leading and making decisions, and advising other women,” Gunter said.
A few of current elected officials in attendance included State Rep. Lois Landgraf, R- Colorado Springs, City Councilmembers Jill Gaebler (District 5) and Yolanda Avila (District 4), and District 20 School Board President Tracey Johnson.
Soli said she was slightly surprised to learn that she didn’t need actual running shoes for the occasion. “I just put on some random shoes; (then) we went to a library and not a field.”
She said she especially liked one table where Brandy Williams, an engineer and former Colorado Springs City Council member, was fielding questions. Soli has determined engineering is the profession she wants to pursue.
“That table was pretty nice … the people asked me questions and let me talk,” Soli said.
Publicity materials for the event described a give-and-take learning experience.
“Come hear their stories — why they ran, what they learned and didn’t expect, and what’s been most gratifying about public service. Ask questions, find support to move forward, and RAISE YOUR HAND. Become a part of the decisions that impact our community.”
To start off the evening, panelists introduced themselves and shared the funniest moment they’d had since in office. Stories ranged from Avila sharing about standing at a front door while one constituent ran to get a cat to introduce to Avila’s service dog, Puma (Puma kept his cool and the individual pledged Avila their vote); to Marcy Morrison the self-avowed, “oldest politician in the room,” sharing that she was dubbed “the little lady in sneakers” during her first race in 1974. Morrison shared more about her long career in politics.
“I have tried all kinds of government and each one of them is very different. School board, county commissioner, went to the legislature, was part of the administration of Governor Ritter, then mayor of Manitou. I ran seven times,” Morrison said.
Later, at her table, which included students Esther Canna and Carolina Terrell from Pine Creek High School and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, respectively, Morrison replied to a question about how she handled repeated rejections when out canvassing.
“Don’t let the word ‘no’ be a big word in your life,” she advised.
Morrison said even while several people in a row shut the door in her face, another person would eventually listen carefully and respond in an informed manner, and that interaction kept her going.
Tiffany Gunter said she hoped her daughter would absorb the reality of women in leadership from the experience. She was surprised by the number of people asking what office she herself was interested in. That implicit expectation of capability and success in the public sphere was not something Gunter experienced during her growing up years, she said.
Soli shared that she raised her hand very fast, when the night’s emcee asked if anyone had final questions and was surprised when “called on.” Her mother filled in that she told her later she didn’t actually plan what she wanted to say, “she just wanted to go up there.”
When handed the mike, Soli remained calm, eliciting delighted smiles from many audience members and a comment from the moderator about the young girl growing up to be “Doug Lamborn’s replacement.”
“My name is Soli, and what I learned today is that lots of people even though that they’re all different, they can have a lot of things in common,” she told the audience.
Erin Hottenstein of Colorado 50-50 spoke briefly at the end of the night about her, “nonpartisan, educational group formed in the spring of 2017 by a circle of women in Fort Collins.” The 50-50 group website states, “We believe office-holders — whether elected or appointed — should more closely reflect the population. In other words, since women make up more than 50% of the population, then women should hold at least 50% of the seats.”
PPLD filmed the event: vimeo.com/364407340
PPW’s next event in the series, “Run, Girl, Run” Part II, is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, 15 S. 7th St. (80905).
“You’ll learn how to: Determine and target your likely voters. Identify and build a ‘kitchen cabinet’... Find who you should know and how... Navigate forms, deadlines, reports, and governmental resources. ... Find and ask for financial support. ... Build connections with your community, influencers, and voters,” promotional materials state.
Learn more about PPW at pikespeakwomen.com or search “Pikes Peak Women” on Facebook.