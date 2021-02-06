Pikes Peak United Way started using its 211 helpline last week as an information center to help connect Coloradans with COVID-19 vaccine providers.
The free, multilingual hotline is staffed by professionals and will serve 12 counties, including El Paso and Teller counties, a news release said.
The hotline will present callers with a list of vaccine providers and transfer them directly to the one they select. Callers with general questions about the vaccine will be able to talk to a trained operator, but people with specific health questions are encouraged to speak with their doctor, the release said.
Last March, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 211 operators were instrumental in helping El Paso and Teller counties' health departments inform residents about the virus, the release said. Since then, they have helped authorities separate fact from fiction about the virus. The hotline helped more than 12,000 callers between March and June of last year, according to the release.
“We are continuously working to streamline processes to better serve El Paso County communities, making it easier for people to get timely access to needed resources,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director. “The 211 hotline is a trusted and recognized phone number in our community and will connect seniors to helpful information on how and where to get vaccinated."
To learn more about how and when you can get the vaccine, visit elpasocountyhealth.org/how-will-i-get-the-vaccine.
