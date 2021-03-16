Like many other social activities, summer camps in the Pikes Peak region were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But organizers of La Foret Conference & Retreat Center in the Black Forest area continued to offer a place for people of all ages to have fun and reflect on their lives through summer camps and other gatherings. And they will try to do just that again this summer.
“It’s been a journey,” said Melanie Brim, director of guest services at La Foret. “Everything is so fluid because we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”
But she added, “It gives them a chance to reflect on the things in their life.”
The not-for-profit will offer a Contemplative Camp for adults, an Explorers Camp for kids and a Music, Art, Drama and Dance Camp for teenagers.
Camp information can be found at laforet.org.
La Foret offers these camps keeping in mind COVID restrictions, such as spacing out the participants in group settings, keeping a limited number of people in the dining hall and requiring campers to wear masks around others.
Other local organizations will also offer summer camps this year. These include Catamount Institute (catamountinstitute.org/summer-camps) and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (cmzoo.org/events-programs/camps-classes/summer-camps).
On its website, Catamount Institute encourages camp participants “Go outside and explore!”
It adds that its “camps are designed with your child in mind. Not only will they have an outdoor adventure they will be learning about science throughout the camps.”
Just like La Foret, Catamount Institute summer camps will have pandemic restrictions — including allowing no more than 24 campers in a group, instituting contactless drop-off and daily temperature checks, encouraging social distancing during activities and requiring staff to wear masks. The nonprofit organization also encourages campers to stay home if they believe they COVID symptoms.
As for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, it offers “a wild summer experience,” according to its website. The camps are by grade from kindergarten to the ninth grade. Campers have to be at least 5 years old.
The zoo offers camps from half-day to a full week.
“Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offers summer camp adventures that share the wonders of wildlife and wild places in fun and exciting ways,” the zoo website says. “Campers meet animals up-close, explore the outdoors, interact with keepers, make treats for the animals, design cool crafts and more!”