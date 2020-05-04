The racing season for competitive runners in Colorado normally kicks into high gear each May. But with the fluid COVID-19 pandemic situation, race organizers are scrambling to figure out what to do with their events.
Tim Bergsten, a longtime Cheyenne-area resident, is the co-race director and half owner of the Cheyenne Mountain Trail Race. The Trail Race has been moved to Oct. 24 from its originally scheduled May 16 date. About 400 participants take part in the event that includes grueling 50K, 25K and 10K races in the scenic surroundings of the mountains.
“We made sure there were no other local races that weekend with the hope that things work out OK,” Bergsten said of rescheduling the Trail Run.
You can register for the trail run by visiting ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=71036
Bergsten is also the co-race director of the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile and 10K run. That event was canceled last month.
“The No. 1 thing you think about is the safety of the participants,” Bergsten said. “A race is a social event. You have a lot of people crowded together at the start line. We have to make sure we take every precaution.”
Bergsten has been coordinating races for years. A former competitive runner, he understands that runners want to test their abilities in highly competitive situations. He said it pained him to cancel the Garden of the Gods events.
The Garden of Gods races presented a different problem in terms of rescheduling. Bergsten considered having the event in September or October, but he felt it would be “poor practice” to compete with many of the other established local races.
By canceling the Garden of the Gods races, runners who compete in the Triple Crown Series lost one of the signature events used for accumulating race points. The other races used for accumulating points are the Pikes Peak Ascent, the ascending portion of the Pikes Peak Marathon, and the Barr Trail Mountain Race.
Bergsten said that organizers of the Barr Trail race (scheduled for July 19) and Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon (scheduled for Aug. 22-23) are pondering their options.
Ron Ilgen is the race organizer for the Marathon and Ascent. He and his race staff are carefully monitoring the COVID-19 situation. Ilgen has set a date of June 1 as the absolute latest he will make a decision on whether the races can take place.
“We’ve talked about when is the last time we can say ‘yes’ or ‘no-go,’” Ilgen said. “We have a lot of runners that come in from all over the United States and world. They make big financial commitments. They need to plan. Many of them have already made the arrangements to be here. Will they even be allowed to enter the U.S.?”
About 1,800 runners usually take part in the Ascent. Once they reach the top of the 14,115-foot summit, they are shuttled in vans back to the start line in downtown Manitou Springs.
Ilgen said he can see issues arising getting competitors back down the mountain if there are still social distancing concerns in August.
“We may have to have a lower number of entries or have more vans so we take into consideration social distancing,” he said.
Ilgen added that if the Marathon and/or Ascent are canceled, refunds might be issued or costs could be deferred to the 2021 events.
“We’re trying to keep people apprised through social media,” Ilgen said. “We’re all feeling the same pain. We’re all trying to get through this.”