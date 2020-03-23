As more residents take precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and practice social distancing, businesses and organizations across the Pikes Peak region are thinking outside the box to encourage customers to support local business and to keep busy and entertained while at home.
Here’s what some of them are offering:
DIY to-go kits, AR Workshop Colorado Springs: AR Workshop Colorado Springs is now offering at-home wood crafts for all ages. Choose from three DIY craft options, ranging from $25-$45. Choose a design, paint colors and wood stain, and then pick up kits from the workshop. Order before 3 p.m. to pick up DIY to-go kits between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. the following day. Order a DIY to-go kit here: tinyurl.com/uhblksv.
Abe Stopani, who co-owns the Colorado Springs shop with his wife, Grace Stopani, said March 18 they had been busy since 9:20 a.m. that morning getting the to-go kits out to customers.
“We are so pleased that we can first help entertain families and get their minds off this (virus), and we love that people are thinking of us ... during this time,” Stopani said.
AR Workshop is also offering bonus dollars on gift card purchases through March 31 to enjoy future workshops. Learn more here: tinyurl.com/uq76vn3.
AR Workshop Colorado Springs is located at 12245 Voyager Parkway, Suite 162; 719-299-0555, arworkshop.com/coloradosprings.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: Though closed with plans to reopen April 1, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is offering a series, “Abnormally Normal,” via Facebook Live to bring Pikes Peak region residents special experiences for the duration of the zoo’s closure. Those watching are encouraged to ask questions of zookeepers and other animal experts in the comments.
“We’re permanently committed to providing inspiring, enlightening, heartwarming and educational stories, keeper talks, animal demonstrations, moments of #CMZooZen, at-home activities and more, which we hope will keep you connected to our mission, our animals, the natural world and each other. With our series, ‘Abnormally Normal,’ we’ll bring special experiences to you, until you can come and see us again,” the zoo shared on its Facebook page.
To view the series, visit the zoo online at facebook.com/CMZoo.
Frayla Boutique: This women’s fashion store is now online, and customers can choose to receive purchases via pickup in-store; free shipping; or “ring and run,” wherein customers who live within 10 miles of Frayla Boutique can have their purchases delivered by the boutique’s “Waffle Wagon” to their doorstep. (Waffle is the store’s canine mascot.)
Frayla Boutique is located at 18 E. Fountain Blvd.; 719-237-9433, fraylaboutique.business.site. It remains open during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pikes Peak Library District: Pikes Peak Library District has closed all 15 of its public branches until further notice, but patrons may still use the library remotely, with all resources available 24/7. Download PPLD’s mobile app on Android or iOS to download from PPLD’s collection and more. For more on available mobile apps, visit ppld.org/mobile-apps.
Users can also stream and/or download from PPLD’s digital collection at ppld.org/elibrary. There are books, audiobooks, comics, magazines, music and videos. PPLD databases are also available remotely to conduct research for businesses, nonprofits, legal matters, and more. Users can also learn a language, plan the next adventure and do genealogy research. Children and teens may also find homework help, reading, games and creating through PPLD’s resources. Learn more about regional history and genealogy through the district’s digital collection, which features historic photos, pamphlets, manuscripts, maps, oral histories and films. Patrons may also see book recommendations and reading lists, and may apply for a library card online to enjoy immediate access to OverDrive and other digital resources from home with a temporary account that will be available for four weeks, changed from the usual 12-day limit.
Find out more about PPLD’s remote resources at ppld.org/COVID-19.
Sparkles and Lace Boutique: This fashion store for women is offering discounts to customers who are supporting other local businesses. Customers who bring a receipt from another local business will receive 10% off their purchase at Sparkles and Lace. Online shoppers who message the boutique a copy of their receipt from another local business will see a 10% discount applied to their invoice. This applies to any small and local business in any state.
The boutique also offers local pickup and free shipping to its VIP customers.
“We want to promote community over competition,” said boutique co-owner Stephanie Richard. “That’s our motto anyway, but (the coronavirus outbreak) has brought that even closer.”
Co-owner Lisa Raulie said, “We want to thank people for supporting their local businesses and encourage them to shop at other local businesses, anywhere.”
Richard and Raulie are also encouraging patrons to purchase gift cards to other local businesses unable to provide special offers and discounts during this time, and to use them once those businesses return to usual operations.
Sparkles and Lace Boutique is located at 2140 Garden of the Gods Road; 719-888-9772, sparklesandlaceboutique.com. The shop closed to walk-in customers last week, but you can still access them online or on their Facebook page.
Terra Verde: This women’s boutique closed its brick and mortar store March 17, with plans to re-evaluate that closure March 22. In the meantime, the shop, which sells women’s clothing, accessories and jewelry, is offering several ways for customers to continue support of the small business.
Customers may purchase gift cards by phone and the gift cards will be mailed, and also may purchase clothing and accessories from the shop online or by phone. The boutique is also offering consultations online and via FaceTime to help customers find an outfit or choose a special gift. Customers interested in consultations may message Terra Verde via Facebook or Instagram @terraverdestyle. Curbside pickup and shipping is available.
“We will all get through this — together. Thank you for your business, loyalty and continued support. Enjoy the day, stay safe, and above all, be good to each other,” owners Leah Fitzgerald Riehl and Carrie Hibbard Baker said.
Terra Verde is located at 208 N. Tejon St.; 719-444-8621, terraverdestyle.com.
The Wine Seller: Wine Seller owner Dirk Stamp said March 17 that the wine shop remains open to serve customers. Access is limited to no more than two customer groups of two to three people per group at a time. Stamp is also providing the option of a personal shopping experience for customers so they do not need to come into the store.
Contact the store at 719-488-3019 to order and provide payment information. Stamp will deliver orders directly to customer vehicles. Saturday in-store tastings have been canceled until further notice.
The Wine Seller is located at 2805 Roberts Drive, Monument; 719-488-3019, thewineseller.net. It remains open during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.