A 2021 Medicare Lunch and Learn series is being offered through the Pikes Peak Library District and Pikes Peak Area of Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging.
Through this series participants will explore Medicare 101 on a new level. These free classes will take place at noon on the second Thursday of every other month online, via the Zoom platform.
Each virtual one-hour class will start with a short presentation on the topic followed by a Q-and-A session. Counselors from the State Health Insurance Program, trained to provide up-to-date insurance information, will teach the classes. Participants are encouraged to bring a snack.
The classes are:
- March 11: Medicare and COBRA — Don’t Get Bit — This session will explain COBRA (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act) insurance coverage, when people become eligible and whether they should enroll in the program if eligible for Medicare.
- May 13: Active Employment and Medicare — This session will discuss what you should know about how active employment affects Medicare enrollment for you and/or your spouse.
- July 8: Don’t Get Scammed — Through this class, residents will learn about the latest fraud and scams targeting older adults and tips on how to detect, report and protect themselves and loved ones from becoming a victim.
- Sept. 9: Medicare Open Enrollment is Fast Approaching — This class explains how residents can save for the upcoming year and how to control their out-of-pocket prescription drug costs.
The purpose of the partnership is to deliver unbiased health care/Medicare information to the community.
“The PPAAA provides Medicare counselors who are experts in all things Medicare. They have been trained and certified by the state of Colorado, Division of Insurance,” said Jessica McMullen, PPACG policy and communications manager.
PPLD and PPACG/AAA partnered five years ago. “It made sense to think outside the box for how to effectively reach Medicare beneficiaries. The library district is no longer just about books and the PPAAA is no longer just about older adults,” McMullen said.
This collaboration of providing accurate, unbiased Medicare information allows the PPLD to expand their education and class offerings and it allows the area agency on aging to reach a wider audience of beneficiaries.
Both organizations specialize in providing unbiased, trusted information and education to the Pikes Peak region community.
“The information provided by the area agency on aging Medicare specialists, known as SHIP, has increased the library district’s ability to reach its older patrons and offer classes for the baby boomer population. The classes/webinars assist in learning how to navigate the Medicare system and make informed health care choices,” McMullen said.
McMullen emphasized the importance of Medicare beneficiaries being able to receive unbiased, accurate and current information in an unbiased forum. Those who use Medicare will be better informed to make educated decisions about health care options as they age as it will provide a “go to” trusted resource for information.
“Bureaucracies are often difficult and intimidating and this partnership offers an individualized approach through the classes and one-on-one consultations with the SHIP counselors who are experts in their field,” McMullen said.
SHIP is funded though the Administration of Community Living to provide free, unbiased Medicare information and education.
PPACG administers the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and provides direct services to citizens through the PPAAA and the SHIP. For its part, PPLD seeks to engage and transform people’s lives by providing equitable access to information, enrichment opportunities, and community connections via 16 facilities, online resources and mobile library services.
Registration is required and can be made at ppacg.org/events. To learn more, email seniorinfo@ppacg.org or call 719-471-2096.