After a two-month pause, the 98th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is set for Sunday, Aug. 30. It was put on hold due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first time since the race began in 1916, no fans will be on the mountain to watch the event. But it will be livestreamed and broadcast on radio, and there will be plenty of media on America’s Mountain to cover the race from beginning to end.
I have covered the Hill Climb in some capacity for the better part of two decades. While the look of this year’s event will be quite a bit different, the race is sure to have plenty of drama, thrills and probably even a few surprises.
Only the Indianapolis 500 has a longer history, dating to 1911. The list of famous drivers to race at Indy and Pikes Peak include Bobby Unser, Al Unser and Mario Andretti.
Though the Hill Climb’s field is reduced this year there is still an international feel combined with several “local” drivers to give that race its unique flavor.
Woodland Park’s Clint Vahsholtz, a 1989 WPHS grad, will race in the Open Wheel Division for the first time since 2017. He has the most class wins (23) in the history of the race. Combined with his father, Leonard, and son, Codie, the Vahsholtz family has won a record 44 titles — five more than the Unsers.
David Donner, a 1983 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate and longtime Broadmoor-area resident, will race in the Time Attack Division. He will be seated in a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport. His last win came in 2016 – the last time he competed in the Hill Climb. Donner has three King of the Mountain titles (top overall winner) and is the last American driver to win that coveted title (2005).
Monument’s Tommy Boileau, 26, a 2012 graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School, will compete in the Open Wheel Division. He will be trying to top his fourth-place finish in that class in 2019. This year, he will drive a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro. I wrote my first story on Boileau seven years ago when he was a teenage phenom. Good luck, Tommy.
Dan Novembre, a 1998 Air Academy High graduate, will be racing in the Open Wheel Division. Novembre was second place in his class from 2016-18, and finished 8th overall in 2017.
Two Larkspur residents will also compete: Craig Lumsden in the Pikes Peak Open Division; and Robert Prilika in the Unlimited Class. Lumsden’s brother, Zach, a resident of Castle Rock, will be racing in the Pikes Peak Open.
Several other drivers from Colorado Springs will also compete in the Hill Climb, as well as Layne Schranz, a Wasson High School graduate who now makes his home in Birmingham. Schranz, who will compete in the Pikes Peak Open Class, is a longtime friend of Clint Vahsholtz.
Layne’s dad is Randy Schranz. Randy competed in the Hill Climb over parts of five decades.
For the first time in 30 years, motorcycles will not run in the Hill Climb following the tragic death of motorcycle racing legend Carlin Dunne, who died during last year’s race.
There are many reasons why the Hill Climb is one of the most unique races in the world. From a driver’s standpoint, the thrill of conquering the mountain is a major accomplishment. The 12.42-mile course with 156 turns has stopped hundreds of drivers from reaching the top on race day. It’s happened to Vahsholtz, Donner and even one of my all-time favorites — Nobuhiro “Monster” Tajima, King of the Mountain from 2006-11.
Monster cracked the once-elusive 10-minute barrier in 2011 with a time of 9:51.278. Driving his Suzuki SX4 Hill Climb Special, it was his seventh overall win at Pikes Peak in what was the final year the race was run on a mix of gravel and asphalt. The final two miles were gravel.
Hopefully, in 2021, fans will be allowed back on the mountain for this special race.
Danny Summers has been covering sports in the Pikes Peak region since 2001.