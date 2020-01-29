William J. Hybl, executive chairman of the El Pomar Foundation and president emeritus of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, is one of five people who will be inducted into the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Museum Hall of Fame as part of its 2020 class.
Hybl is recognized for his significant contributions to the race as a partner and friends of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb through his positions with the El Pomar Foundation and the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.
Joining Hybl as part of this year’s class is Colorado Springs native Al Unser, who began competing in the “Race Above the Clouds” in 1960. He won titles in the Open Wheel Class in 1964 and 1965. He also won the Indianapolis 500 four times, won the national championship in 1970, 1983, and 1985. A lifelong ambassador for the Hill Climb, Unser was a radio commentator during last year’s race. He currently operates the Unser Racing Museum in Albuquerque.
Other inductees are the late motorcycle rider Carlin Dunne, legendary official Art Walsh and Hill Climb historian Stan DeGeer.
Dunne died during the 2019 race when he crashed his motorcycle near the finish line. In 2012, Dunne became the first racer to break the motorcycle 10-minute mark and won four titles overall.
Walsh waved the checkered flag atop Pikes Peak for more than 40 years.
DeGeer photographed and documented the race in its early years and later researched, wrote and published four books on the race that served as the foundation for the race’s historic preservation.
The hall of fame includes such local heroes as Woodland Park’s Leonard and Barbara Vahsholtz, Colorado Springs-born Bobby Unser, Spencer Penrose, former Cascade resident Nick Sanborn, William Thayer Tutt and Louis Unser.
The Hill Climb is America’s second-oldest motorsports event behind the Indianapolis 500.
The Hall of Fame is located at The Penrose Heritage Museum, across the street from The Broadmoor, at 11 Lake Circle in Colorado Springs.