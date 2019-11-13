Girl power was strong at a Saturday event, “Secrets to Success: Connecting Girls to Professional Women,” that introduced girls in grades 6 through 12 to different careers.
The roughly 100 participating young women, who included Girl Scouts and came from as far away as Steamboat Springs, had the opportunity to hear from and engage with more than 20 area women professionals. These presenters included Karole Campbell, founder of Madwoman Marketing Strategies; Sydney Jackson, morning meteorologist at KKTV; Ann-Marie Manning, Pikes Peak Community College social work professor; Noreen Landis-Tyson, president/CEO of the nonprofit CPCD…giving children a head start; Krystal Metz, animal law enforcement officer, Douglas County Animal Services; Colorado Springs Police Commander Tish Olszewski; Carla Stephany, Riveter Construction| Engineering; Michelle Talarico, co-owner of The Picnic Basket Inc.
Held at Pikes Peak Community College’s Centennial Campus, the Girl Scouts of Colorado event was sponsored by El Pomar Foundation, Nor’wood Development Group, Ent Credit Union, Eastern Colorado Bank, Union Pacific Foundation, and Hoff & Leigh.
Following speed-networking, a panel discussion and a networking lunch, the participants attended breakout sessions to learn more about career options such as law enforcement, the armed forces, skilled trades, education, STEM, public service, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.
Community members, as well as Scouts, were invited.
