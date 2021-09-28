Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 359-0201
Meet Lucy, a 9-year-old long haired gray cat with a white mustache. She is a friendly, outgoing girl that likes attention. She has lived with other cats, is good with dogs and older children. She will require regular brushing to keep her long fur healthy and free of mats. Otherwise, she has been given a clean bill of health by our vet and is ready for your home. Your $100 donation includes spaying, vaccinations, a microchip and a starter bag of food.