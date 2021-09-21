Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 359-0201
Josephine is still with us. She is a friendly DMH, 9-year-old female Tuxedo cat. She can be a bit shy, but once she gets to know you she adores attention, cuddling and scratches! She prefers quiet, low activity homes where she can be your best friend, but she could potentially get along with one other animal if given time. Unknown if she has been around dogs. She is good with older children. She was examined by one of our partner vets and given a clean bill of health. Come visit this sweetheart at the shelter today!