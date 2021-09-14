Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 359-0201
• Meet Sophie, an 8-year-old DLH black and white spayed female. She is a bit shy around strangers, but once she warms up she is very affectionate. She has a very unique meow that sounds like a rattle. She has a distinctive heart shaped black spot on her side too. Sophie’s owner recently passed away and her new owner needed to move. With all the activity with moving, Sophie was overwhelmed. Luckily, she found Safe Pets, where it’s a much calmer environment. Sophie would do best in a quiet home without dogs or high activity. She is good with older kids and other cats.