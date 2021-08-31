Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 359-0201
• Say hello to Tucker and Lily, Terrier mixes who are back with us because their newly adopted dad passed away after just three months. Tucker is a 12-year-old, medium sized neutered male and a friendly guy who likes everyone. Lily is a 10-year-old spayed female, who is a bit more shy but still lovable and friendly. She is smaller than Tucker. They are a bonded pair so must be adopted together. Their adoption fees include vaccinations, microchips, all supplies they came back with and a bag of their food. Contact for a meet-and-greet at the foster’s home.