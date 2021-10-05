Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 359-0201
Meet Hera, a 9-year-old spayed female Calico Manx. Manx means she has no tail or a very short tail. She has beautiful coloring. She is also declawed so she needs to be indoors only. Hera initially was very scared and timid but with time and attention from the great folks at Safe Place, she has really blossomed. She is good with other respectful cats but no dogs. She would do best in a low-activity home without too much noise since she takes time to warm up to unfamiliar situations. You can read her full profile on our website. The $100 donation includes vaccinations, microchip, a recent vet visit and a starter bag of food. Previous cats featured Sam, Sophie and Kit Kat have all been adopted!