Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Athena, a very special 17-year-old DSH female brown Tabby. Her owner was being moved out of state for long-term care and reached out to us for help. She didn’t want to leave not knowing if her beloved pet would have a home, given her age. Athena needed some serious dental care that the owner couldn’t take care of. As a result, Athena was hiding, not eating well and possibly in pain. Due to a generous donation. we were able to resolve all her dental issues. She’s happy and doing well now. Our vet says she is in good health otherwise. We are looking for someone who is willing to give this older gal a permanent home.