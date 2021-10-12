Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 359-0201
Meet Hera, a 9-year-old spayed female Calico Manx. Manx means she has no tail or a very short tail. Hera has beautiful coloring. She is declawed, so she needs to be indoors only. Hera initially was very scared and timid, but with time and attention from the folks at Safe Place, she has really blossomed. She is good with other (respectful) cats, but not with dogs. She would do best in a low-activity home without too much noise, since she takes time to warm up to unfamiliar situations. You can read her full profile on our website. The $100 donation includes vaccinations, microchip, a recent vet visit and a starter bag of food.