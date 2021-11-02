Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Vivienne, a 9-year-old domestic short hair dilute Calico. Dilute means rather than the standard black, white and orange spots of most Calicos, she has gray and light-colored spots. She came to Safe Place for Pets when her owner died of cancer at only 43 years old. She gets along with the other cats at Safe Place so we think she would be fine in a house with another cat. She’s never been around dogs, however. She would do best in a home with older children. She is very affectionate once she warms up to you, and enjoys sitting in laps and being brushed. She is ready for a sunny spot in your window.