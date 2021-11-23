Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Star, a 7-year-old DMH spayed black female. Star was adopted from us last year but returned recently when she developed a UTI (urinary tract infection). This is highly treatable and after a regimen of antibiotics, she is healthy again and given the go-ahead by our veterinarian. She’s a very affectionate, front declawed girl who loves being cuddled and brushed. She likes to be the only cat, however. She lived with a dog before she came to us so may be fine with dogs. She prefers older children.