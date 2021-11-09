Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Walter! An 11-year-old, neutered male DSH Tuxedo. Walter has a left ear tip, which means at some point he was an outdoor cat who was neutered through a trap-neuter-return program. He was brought inside by his previous owners and is one of the most relaxed, lovable cats we’ve had at Safe Place. He’s quickly become a staff favorite. Walter really needed some serious dental work when he arrived. One of our partner vets stepped in to help, resulting in most of his teeth being extracted. He’s recovered well, however, and this hasn’t hampered his ability to eat or his friendly attitude. He is good with other cats, respectful dogs and kids. Looking for a mellow, low maintenance cat? He’s your guy.