• Mimi is an 11-year-old Calico with an affectionate personality who came to Safe Place when her owner of many years passed away in February. She had regular vet care all those years and is healthy for her age. She prefers to be on grain-free senior food due to food sensitivity. Mimi loves sitting in the warm sun, gazing out the window and warm laps. She likes being the only cat and would do best in a home without other cats or dogs. She is fine with older children, seniors or a single person needing a companion. You can visit Mimi at Safe Place For Pets by appointment. Her adoption fee is $100, which includes spaying, vaccinations, microchip, a wellness visit by one of our partner vets, testing for FeLV/FIV and a starter bag of food.