• Meet Sparky, a 15-year-old domestic short-haired buff colored tabby. This pretty senior boy spent many years with his owner, who passed away a few months ago. Because Sparky’s owner was a client of one of the local veterinarians, he received vaccinations, vet care and blood testing. Unfortunately, they discovered Sparky was in Stage III renal insufficiency. This means his kidneys aren’t functioning quite as well as they should. The good news is, he’s on medication and special food, and the doctor says Sparking is stable and could last months or even a couple more years.
Sparky is a sweet boy who prefers solitude, but likes crawling into bed at night with his caregiver.
Safe Place For Pets is helping to find a long-term foster, or adopter that would give Sparky a quiet home, love and continued care. This cat was pretty stressed in the shelter, which aggravates his medical condition, so a nice Safe Place volunteer is fostering him for now. Safe Place will supply all meds, food and supplies for the special person who steps up to offer a home for him.