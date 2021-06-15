Safe Place for Pets, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
• Meet Matcha! He’s a sweet 11/2-year-old pitbull mix who needs a very special home. Matcha was born with swimmers syndrome, a neurological disease that causes mobility issues. However, he is able to walk and move on his own thanks to extensive therapy he received when he was young. His ideal home doesn’t have stairs so he can maneuver through the house without difficulty. Matcha loves going for slow walks, hanging out with the family and is good with kids. Because he is special needs, he would do best as the only dog. Adoption fee is $200. Safe Place will also assist with training on his special needs.