Safe Place for Pets,
1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 359-0201
• Inky is a 15-year-old black domestic short-haired spayed female cat. She’s a petite girl at just under 7 pounds, but what she lacks in size she makes up for in personality. She’s very affectionate, loves laying in laps and cuddling. She is front declawed as well. Inky is on medication for irritable bowel syndrome but it’s easy to give in canned food. Inky is currently with one of our fosters who reports she is great with kids and seniors but prefers to be the only cat. She is afraid of dogs so would do best in a home without dogs.