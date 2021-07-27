Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 359-0201
• Meet Hope. A very friendly, 11-year-old DSH female Brown Tabby. It only took Hope a couple days to adjust to new surroundings in the shelter and she has quickly become a staff favorite with her out going personality. She would do best in a home without dogs, but she has lived with other cats. We think with her easygoing personality she may be fine with children as well. She is also declawed. She’s ready for a meet and greet!