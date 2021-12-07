Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Callie, a healthy 14-year-old Calico. She loves sitting in the sun, peering out the window and purring the day away. She is very friendly, loves pets and getting brushed. She’s a bit shy at first but once she warms up, she’s a lover. She’s looking for a quiet home where she can relax and find a new best friend after she recently lost her owner of many years. Callie is currently being cared for by a foster. Call Safe Place to arrange a visit with her.