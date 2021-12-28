Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
This handsome pup came to us when his owner was diagnosed with cancer. Sir Frisky is young and healthy other than food allergies, which we are treating him for now. He knows basic commands, is smart and as an 80-pound hound breed, he loves the outdoors. He likes to play with squeaky toys and balls. He’s an active boy that would do best in an active household with lots of physical and mental stimulation. He is good with dogs of the opposite sex and approximate size and older kids. No cats, though. He is also the king of snuggles when he is ready to relax, according to his foster. His $200 adoption fee includes neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, a halter and leash and a bag of food.