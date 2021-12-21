Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Tucker, a 12-year-old medium-size, neutered male Terrier mix. Tucker was returned to us because his adopted dad passed away. He’s a happy, lovable, friendly guy who likes everyone. We noticed a limp when he returned, and our vet diagnosed Subluxated Patellas (dislocated kneecaps) in both hind legs. Due to his age and the poor success rate for this surgery, we decided against the surgery. Medication didn’t help. He won’t be able to go hiking or run after a ball, but he is mobile enough to roam around the yard, trying to chase the squirrels and sit on the deck with his human. His foster parents say he’s a good companion for a senior or low activity household. He would do best in a home with carpet since slippery floors make it more difficult to get around and no stairs. He has been with other dogs but no cats. Older children preferred. He will need a forever family to love that understands he will always have special needs. Safe Place is providing 60 days of food with his adoption! His fee also includes vaccinations, a microchip and a leash and collar.