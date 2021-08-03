Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 359-0201
• Steve is a handsome, neutered, 5½ -year-old DSH tuxedo. Steve is a friendly guy who enjoys playing, catnip, watching the birds outside and napping on his cat tower. He is a great companion to hang out with you at home and loves to help you work. He is curious, carefree, loving and so happy. Steve grew up with a dog and loves to romp with her. She has had some health issues but wants Steve to find a fur-ever home. As long as Steve is with other pets and his human, he will be content. He also enjoys the company of friendly cats who like to be groomed and rough house with him. Contact us to meet this gorgeous boy today!