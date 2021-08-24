Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 359-0201
• Pumpkin is a lovely 5-year-old long haired spayed female with lots of white, tabby striping and a cute pink nose. She is friendly, playful and her foster reports she likes to ride in the stroller in the house (not outside). She loves running and being chased on her terms and likes to watch the birds and squirrels. She knows what the word squirrel is! She loves to sleep next to you, too. Pumpkin would do best as an only cat, and she has a restricted diet but otherwise is healthy and happy. Call to arrange a meet-and-greet with her foster today.