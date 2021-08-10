Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 359-0201
• I’m Sam, a 12-year-old, declawed DMH male, gray tabby. I’m a bit shy at first but the folks here at Safe Place are helping me get comfortable. I like sitting in the window, having my chin scratched and talking while you visit. I’ve got a gray nose and a white mustache that gives me a cute face, according to the volunteers here. I came all the way from Florissant and would love a new home. I don’t like dogs but I might be OK with another cat and older kids. Contact Safe Place to meet me.