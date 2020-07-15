With over 60 years of figure-skating experience, Peggy Fleming has learned to adapt to change. The latest challenge was when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of ice rinks around the world. Fleming quickly went to work on a plan to keep her signature competition event alive.
The 2020 Peggy Fleming Trophy is making an historic first by virtually streaming its third annual event on Friday, July 17 through the United States Figure Skating Fanzone website. The groundbreaking broadcast begins at 5 p.m. at usfigureskatingfanzone.com.
“When all the rinks closed and everything was canceled we said, ‘What are we going to do?’” Fleming told the Cheyenne Edition last week from her home in the Denver area. “We really wanted to have the competition for the kids to have something to look forward to.”
Fleming, who gained international fame in the 1960s as the star member of the world-renowned Broadmoor Skating Club, has worked tirelessly in recent years to bring elegance and grace back to the sport she dearly loves. Earlier this year, she and her husband of 50 years, Greg Jenkins, began working with the club to ensure the Peggy Fleming Trophy would go on in some form.
“We were way over our heads doing all the planning and we didn’t know if we could pull it off,” said Fleming, who attended Cheyenne Mountain High School and Colorado College during her heyday as a skater before and after she won the Gold medal at the 1968 Winter Olympic Games. “So many people came together to make this work. We hope this is an example of what we can do in the future.”
The focus of the Peggy Fleming Trophy is to showcase each skater’s ability to artistically express and present a complete composition while demonstrating superior technical skills. The music, creativity and overall performance are the emphasis for the competition and all skating elements are assessed from an artistic point of view.
The broadcast will run 90 minutes and feature performances by 18 of the best men’s and women’s skaters in the U.S. Over the last month, Fleming taped several segments for the broadcast. Since 1981, Fleming has been a skating commentator for ABC Sports.
Entrants videotaped their competition programs at their home training sites and submitted their 3 minute, 30 second programs via video link to U.S. Figure Skating, the sport’s national governing body. The programs were evaluated by a world-class group of judges and officials.
This year’s Peggy Fleming Trophy competition is highlighted by Jason Brown, a former Colorado Springs resident and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student. Brown won the bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi, Russia, Winter Olympic Games and was the 2014 U.S. champion. He trained at Monument Ice Rinks under the direction of Kori Ade, when she owned 7K Skating Academy.
“I can feel the excitement,” said Gale Tanger, a referee and judge who has been a part of five Olympics and 10 World Championships. “We wanted to showcase every one of these skaters. By doing it this way this year it’s an opportunity we wouldn’t have had if we didn’t take this pause.”
The Peggy Fleming Trophy also features Broadmoor Skating Club members Kelly Arnett, Camden Pulkinen, Andrew Torgashev and Courtney Hicks.
During its first two years, the competition was part of the famed Broadmoor Open, which usually takes place in late June. This year’s Open was canceled due to the pandemic.
Bob Dunlop, U.S. Figure Skating’s Director of Events, worked closely with those involved with the Peggy Fleming Trophy to make sure the event was able to go on.
“Everything is being done as if it was an actual competition,” said Dunlop. “Having Peggy’s name associated with this event has always been special. We’re very fortunate in our sport to have people like Greg and Peggy (Fleming) continue to give back.”
The entry fee for competitors was waived this year. Prize money will be awarded by Greg and Peggy Fleming Jenkins in partnership with the Broadmoor Skating Club to the winners: $3,000 for first place; $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place. Additionally, Peggy Fleming commissioned a special trophy sculpture for the Broadmoor Skating Club to celebrate the event.