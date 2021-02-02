Back in November, it seemed as though the pandemic would never end. My husband, Ron, started doing some research on e-bikes despite my misgivings. I felt like we didn’t need any more “stuff,” and I definitely did not want a bike rack on our truck!
Before I knew it, Ron the researcher, had a few YouTube videos to show me about Lectric brand bikes. I admit it … I was instantly smitten!
Not only do these bikes have what is called “pedal-assist,” but they can be folded in half allowing for transport in our truck bed. How could I resist? Watching videos for maybe 30 minutes, I saw riders zipping along with smiles plastered on their faces. Yes, there are some controls to master, but nothing overwhelmingly complicated.
This looked like tremendous fun, and a new adventure-just what we were looking for! Thankfully, my dad had recently bequeathed us the funds to make it happen. Ron was surprised when I insisted he immediately order an e-bike for each of us. So our newest saga begins.
Let me put in a disclaimer here: I will speak about brands I have direct experience with, but I am referring to concepts, not trying to promote a particular label.
First of all-just what is an e-bike? It is a bike that has a small electric motor enabling the rider to control just how much of a boost is wanted when riding on any kind of terrain, including up and down hills of just about any size. As much or as little effort can be utilized. The magic is in the pedal assist. With the click of a button while pedaling, the rider controls how much power the motor generates, putting oomph into the pedaling. It really is as simple as that. Our Lectric brand bikes also have seven gears, cruise control, and the ability to crank up the motor to 28 mph depending on the level of the pedal assist.
There are a multitude of brands of e-bikes to choose from, each having a particular look and a variety of additions. Lectric brand bikes have tires on the fatter side, and adjustable seat and handlebar heights enabling the rider to sit comfortably upright. I was looking for a bike that provided maximum stability and comfort.
We ordered our e-bikes in November, and they arrived before Christmas. While waiting for their arrival, Ron researched every accessory and gadget available for our riding safety, comfort, and convenience. Here are a few things to enhance your ride:
If there are two of you riding, I strongly recommend getting helmets that allow for communication between the riders. We have Sena R1 Smart Helmets that have built-in speakers and microphones. Ron and I can easily carry on a conversation with no yelling, or looking back over a shoulder to see where your companion is. These helmets are super, and allow for worry-free rides.
A few things are no-brainers for anyone riding a bike: a warning bell, rearview mirror, biking gloves and some kind of saddlebags for toting your stuff.
In his saddlebags, Ron carries a small, lithium battery-operated portable bicycle pump and a mini-sized bike tool set that comes complete with a tire repair kit.
Alarms and locks to prevent theft. E-bikes are the new, cool conveyance and therefore a magnet for nasty thieves.
Finally our bikes arrived, adjustments were made, tires inflated, and we were ready to fly! We quickly learned how to manage the pedal-assist, and gears. Any cyclist knows that Colorado Springs has a dream network of bike trails that we are just beginning to explore. We’re interested in paved and hard-packed trails as opposed to mountain biking. We have ridden on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail several times, in the Old North End neighborhood and on the Shooks Run trail. We have just dipped our toes in the water, and have much to learn about finding trails we love.
It is a snap to take a 15-mile ride through parks, past creeks, viewing wildlife. Of course our plan all along was to make our e-bikes a fun addition to upcoming camping trips, exploring our destinations in a different and more comprehensive way. For example, Tucson, Arizona has a paved bike trail from our favorite campground, Catalina State Park, all the way into downtown Tucson. A new door has certainly been opened wide for our upcoming adventures! Thanks, Dad!
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.