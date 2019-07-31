“Moving Families Forward” was the theme of the Partners in Housing July 25 fundraiser at the elegant Club at Flying Horse.
Under clear skies on the patio, 140 guests sampled hors d’oeuvres and beverages as the sun set. This lovely setting with views of Pikes Peak likely contributed to meeting the $100,000 fundraising goal for the evening.
Renowned psychologist Abraham Maslow spent his career studying basic human needs. The need for shelter and food is primary before a person can begin to move on to other levels, including safety, belonging, achievement, and self-fulfillment. The mission of Partners in Housing perfectly illustrates the role this organization takes in not only meeting basic needs, but in addressing all levels with a goal of leading a fulfilling life.
The nonprofit’s mission is to “guides families in housing crisis from insecurity to stability, self-reliance and prosperity.”
Executive Director Mary Stegner has been instrumental in Partners in Housing’s success over the past 30 years. She explained to attendees that the “partners” who receive services are families in crisis with devastating housing issues. All the families served have children, and 90% are headed by single mothers. In 75% of the cases domestic violence is a factor. Confidentiality is key to maintain the safety of those who are highly motivated to change their circumstances.
Per partnersinhousing.org, program applicants must be at least 18, be willing and able to work, legal U.S. residents, and be able to pass a criminal background check. “The household must be homeless, in imminent danger of becoming homeless, or fleeing domestic violence,” states the website.
Once accepted into the program the partners receive a multitude of services along with transitional housing. Partners in Housing maintains 60 transitional housing units in the Colorado Springs area.
“Graduated partner” Keri Ellen White told the audience that she found Partners in Housing while she was going through an “ugly divorce” and had ended up “couch-surfing” with her two children in the homes of generous friends. Realizing that she needed help to move forward, she applied to receive services. Along with housing, the nonprofit gave her guidance in life skills and financial counseling.
“Just because I had (money) to spend didn’t mean I had to spend it!” she learned. “I was incredibly blessed by this program so I will continue to give back by promoting the program, serving on the board, and contributing financially.” White has been giving back for the past 10 years.
Robin Depies, a financial advisor with Pennica Financial Group, has been a Partners in Housing volunteer for five years. She has donated her time in several ways: as volunteer coordinator, informing the community what the nonprofit is about, and working in the “turnaround” room, where items such as business attire, children’s clothing, diapers, and hygiene products that are needed by partners are collected and distributed.
Galiant Homes of Colorado Springs is a sponsor for Partners in Housing. President Steve Miller and building contractor Brad Kline told attendees they feel fortunate to be part of such a good cause by providing local and tangible services that make a direct impact on those in crisis.
As the evening wound to a close, guests were invited to tour Galiant Homes newest model, the Vanderbilt, which will be featured in the 2019 Colorado Springs Parade of Homes.