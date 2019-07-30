For several years in this space I have provided content specific to Ute Valley Park in northwest Colorado Springs as an outreach from the Friends of Ute Valley Park Committee. The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services officially recognizes our “Friends” group. The mission of the FUVP committee is to maintain, preserve, and provide education for Ute Valley Park. Allow me to share a mixture of recent activity that reflects the fulfillment of that mission. With no intent to punish — OK, maybe a little — here’s a “parkpourri” sample of our efforts.
FUVP Committee members Christine Thomas and Bruce Hutchison accepted an invitation to visit with the employees of the Ideal Tool Group, a Western Forge company, during their community outreach event. They were able to visit with employees to share information and details about the recreation opportunities available to them in Ute Valley Park, which is located within a very reasonable distance from the company’s location. Thanks to Western Forge for the invitation and, and also for their efforts to get members of their staff active in our community
Achieving our maintenance and preservation commitment is an ongoing effort and one specific effort are the volunteer work events we conduct each first and third Wednesday of the month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. They will continue through mid-September. Everyone is welcome and we post the events with exact meeting location and signup link on our Facebook page about a week prior. Anyone that wants to participate will need to sign-up on the CERVIS link that is provided on our Facebook page under “Events.” CERVIS is the system used by the city to manage volunteers. These events are subject to cancellation due to weather and that information will be posted when workdays are affected.
Weather is a much-discussed subject and we will not escape it here, either. The Downhill Mountain Bike Course previously featured here being constructed through Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is near completion after some delays due to — yep — weather. Or more specifically, rain.
If you have lived here more than a minute you realize how important rain is to us all. Especially in a wildfire urban interface space like Ute Valley Park. But that vital and beloved rain has created some delays and David Deitemeyer, Parks, Trails and Open Space Planner at Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services shared that the contractor on the project still has a few minor items to address and the installation of signage must happen as well. Overall this first of its kind downhill space is looking great with a fully fenced perimeter. Look for future details and usage activity in this space.
It has been a while since I have seen Ute Valley Park as green and lush as it is — especially at this point in the summer.
The aforementioned rain has been the key ingredient in that happening. As also mentioned above, wildfire is of great concern to those of us residing in the northwest portion of the city. The current mitigation project in the park is nearing completion and has been very successful in eliminating fuels to provide a safer environment for everyone with homes nearby.
Everyone has a standing invitation to volunteer to participate in one of the Ute Valley Park workdays remaining this year. But it is also important to FUVP that we share information about the upcoming 6th Annual Creek Week Cleanup. This effort is a program directed by the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District. Creek Week happens from Sept. 28 through Oct. 6. This effort is to foster the health of local waterways for its citizens and wildlife. Please visit fountaincreekweek.com to learn more about how you can participate and be of help.
A member of the Friends of Ute Valley Park, Phill Emmert writes this periodic column to keep readers informed about the public park between Vindicator Drive and Centennial Boulevard.