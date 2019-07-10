PARADE OF PONDS RAISES $2,500 FOR CHARITY
The 13th annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds charity pond and waterfall tour raised $2,500 raised for The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region.
“This organization provides programs that help young people succeed in school, stay healthy, learn important life skills, pursue interests in the arts and sports and explore vocational choices. The Boys & Girls Club is a remarkable organization in our community,” stated a release from Purely Ponds Fine Landscapes.
This year’s donation to the Boys & Girls Club included ticket sales with a matching donation from Purely Ponds.
Residents toured a parade route the last weekend in June boasting 30 residential and commercial stops around Colorado Springs, Monument, and surrounding areas, with ponds of various sizes and shapes showcased alongside trendy pondless waterfalls, streams, spring fountains and basalt stone columns.
The 2019 People’s Choice winner was stop No. 16, The Oakmont Oasis, a double water feature featuring two 3-foot waterfalls pouring into a picturesque 8-foot-by-11-foot mature pond, plus an additional pondless waterfall surrounding the private patio. This award-winning feature -was also voted the 2014 People’s Choice winner.
The 14th annual event is scheduled for the last weekend in June 2020.