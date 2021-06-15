The majesty of a waterfall and the serenity of a pond can almost always make a person stop and pause. There is something therapeutic while strolling by either one or a combination of the two. Simply, the cares of the world take a backseat to the wonders of water.
Ponds and waterfalls have taken on increased popularity in recent years. Attendees of the annual Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls will have the opportunity to admire over a dozen of the best ones in the Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas on June 26-27.
For the 15th straight year, the Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls will support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pikes Peak Region by granting an opportunity to see these various oasis spots. For a $5 ticket, those who attend will be able to have a $10 impact on helping young people achieve their potential.
There are 16 locations vying for the coveted grand prize of a commemorative rock. The chunk of rock will be clearly engraved with a declaration of the winning entry. This year’s stone of remembrance will join the roster of 14 previous prize rocks that were awarded to the previous Parade of Pond and Waterfall winners. The proud owner will be awarded the stone for display at the site of their water creation.
According to the event organizer, Jessica Oberg of Purely Ponds and Landscapes, the record for ticket sales for this event is approximately 280 tickets, netting $2,800 for the Boys and Girls Clubs. She expressed hopes that the record will be broken this year as people take the tour to see the beautiful ponds and waterfalls. The ticket prices will be matched dollar for dollar by Purely Ponds to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pikes Peak Region.
“It is always heartwarming to see organizations that are truly ingrained in their communities and Purely Ponds is a prime example,” said Aphten Goldman, vice president of development for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region.
“By donating proceeds from the Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls each year, they are creating a lasting impact for youth in need.”
The donations will go to help fund programs that offer academics, leadership, sports, arts and health and life skills.
After purchasing a ticket for the self-guided tour, a ticket book can be downloaded with the driving directions, maps and descriptions to each location. Visitors are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing and other precautions related to COVID-19 restrictions. Properties can be visited between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Back gates or other entry points will be unlocked and accessible.
For ticket purchases and more information, visit purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds or contact Jessica Oberg at jessica@purelyponds.com or 719-896-0038.