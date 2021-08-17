The Colorado P.E.O. Sisterhood has contracted to sell the former P.E.O. Chapter House property to private, California-based buyers for the asking price of $2.2 million, despite the city of Colorado Springs’ interest in purchasing the property for parkland. Oct. 1 is the planned closing date.
The P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization for women built upon service and philanthropy as an outgrowth of its social bonds of love and friendship.
Since 1966, the P.E.O. Chapter House, on eight acres at 1819 W. Cheyenne Road, has served primarily as a retirement community for P.E.O. members. The Colorado P.E.O. membership voted in June to close and sell the Chapter House, which had been losing money for the last few years.
The residents were relocated this summer, and the property was listed for $2.2 million July 29, the same day community members gathered at the Ivywild School to discuss the sale of the property.
The California buyers
On Aug. 6, the Colorado P.E.O. Sisterhood accepted Tim and Tracy Alderson’s offer to purchase the 8.48-acre property, which was previously part of historic Stratton Park and is located in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood.
Tim Alderson said they plan to turn the property into a writer’s retreat — a longtime dream of theirs. He said they want to be part of the community and aim to have little impact on the neighborhood. They’re at the beginning of the process, but Alderson said they’re open to partnering with various groups, whether it be the city of Colorado Springs, the P.E.O. or other organizations.
“Our intention is to use the property in its current configuration. We don’t have plans to develop it or do anything to the open space other than keep it nicely, well maintained,” Alderson said. “Our primary interest is in creating a kind of retreat space for writers and perhaps artists of other kinds to come — a space to get away and do their work and also, from time to time, workshops, seminars, things like that.”
The couple live in Pasadena, Calif. but purchased a home in Colorado Springs’ Old North End in 2020. They have an interest in the area because their son Evan recently purchased and moved into a home that borders the P.E.O. Chapter House property.
Tim Alderson says they’re a family of writers, among other things. He is a playwright, his wife is working on several manuscripts, and their son has a written a book about hidden Colorado history that is set to come out in October.
Alderson is executive director of Los Angeles-based Seeds of Hope, which grows and distributes food to communities in Southern California. He was previously chairman of the Pasadena Recreation and Parks Commission, and has worked in a variety of industries. Drawing on his work to end food inequity, he has considered using the P.E.O. property to grow fruit to support low-income families here.
“One of the things that we have fantasized about — and I need to learn a little bit about the local microclimate there and the critters that prowl around — but adding to the landscape of the place a kind of fruit orchard,” Alderson said. “We could produce a lot of fruit that can be provided to local food pantries or food relief agencies. I think that would be something that would definitely honor the memory of Stratton because he did a lot ... with his millions to help folks in the Springs who were struggling.”
The city’s interest in the property
Recently, the city of Colorado Springs, with Rocky Mountain Field Institute, submitted a letter of intent to the P.E.O. property’s Realtor. The city couldn’t make a formal offer because of the process it must follow when purchasing property, said District 3 City Council Member Richard Skorman.
“The city doesn’t move quickly on these kinds of things because we legally have to have an appraisal, and we have to go through our due diligence. We have to do environmental studies,” Skorman said. “So, [the letter of intent] probably wasn’t accepted by the P.E.O. board because there was no concrete offer, but we expressed that we were very interested and we could try to expedite it, that we wanted to be considered.”
The city had hoped to purchase the property and to partner with RMFI, which wanted to use the existing building to create an environmental sustainability study facility.
“I thought the Rocky Mountain Field Institute would have been a great partner because they do so much fire mitigation and trail development and weed control — field work,” Skorman said. “For them to have that facility would have been really valuable — to have it so close to where the opportunities are to train, to do more fire mitigation in that neighborhood, to be able to have an environmental sustainability study facility.”
Preserving property top of mind with city, community
Although there have been posts on neighborhood social media site Nextdoor.com indicating the Aldersons plan to place a conservation easement on the property, Alderson said he and his wife hadn’t yet considered it but are not opposed.
“[Preservation] was the biggest issue even for the city and parks department,” Skorman said. “I know Mayor Suthers grew up playing on the property. He just didn’t want to see it developed. I think everybody’s relieved [a developer didn’t get the contract.]”
Skorman said he and Alderson, by phone, recently discussed options for conservation easements and other preservation resources, including funding for wetlands and the urban canopy.
“There may be a fundraising effort that could help him put a conservation easement on the property and defray some of his expenses [related to the easement,]” Skorman said.
“Another piece that I told them about that he wasn’t aware of is that there is a lot of foundation and private money and government money out there for wetlands mitigation and wetlands banking. The other piece is the urban canopy piece. Healthy forest initiatives are a big one. There could be some private money or foundation money for that purpose as well.”
If the Aldersons decide to place a conservation easement on the property, they would be selling the development rights to an organization like the Palmer Land Conservancy so the property couldn’t be developed regardless of the owner, according to Skorman.
The other issue is that the southwest part of the city has been promised a park for many years, said Skorman.
“That neighborhood does need a neighborhood park,” he said. “We’ve been promising one for a long time.”
Neighbors are relieved, want property preserved
Colorado Springs-area P.E.O. members and neighbors like Jim Bensberg have indicated they are relieved the property isn’t going to a developer. Bensberg, a former El Paso County Commissioner who founded the Cheyenne Cañon Conservationist group, has rallied community support for preserving the property.
He hosted the July 29 community meeting, has kept community members up to date about property’s sale, and urged people to reach out to Colorado P.E.O. leadership when rumors spread that a developer might buy the property.
“Now that Tim and Tracy Alderson have tentatively contracted with PEO, I’m pleased that the conceptual plans will leave the parkland and open space undisturbed. It is my hope that the new owners will actively seek a conservation easement which will preserve the pristine nature of historic Stratton Park in perpetuity,” Bensberg said.
He added, “It would have been a shame to turn this nature preserve into a condo complex.”
Some neighbors, however, said they would have preferred the Colorado P.E.O. to allow the city to purchase the property.
“I feel sad that the city’s effort to secure the beautiful property, with its rich and classic Colorado landscape, did not succeed and that the transaction happened so quickly. Stratton’s wish was to have the park become a gift to the citizens,” said Ruth Obee, who has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for 26 years. “I had hoped [Winfield Scott Stratton’s] memory might be appropriately honored by having the park partially restored.”
P.E.O. members unhappy with process
Monument-based P.E.O. member Alice Franey, whose parents lived at the Chapter House for a time, and other area P.E.O. members have a personal relationship to the P.E.O. Chapter House property. Franey and other P.E.O. members have donated money, items and time to keep the facility running, particularly in the last few years when it’s fate has been questioned.
Franey said she understands why the P.E.O. membership voted to close the Chapter House, but she and other local P.E.O. members wish the Colorado P.E.O. Sisterhood leadership had been more up front with them and the community about the sale of the property. She fears the process has tainted the name of the P.E.O. organization locally and statewide.
“I don’t disagree with the fact that it’s being sold. It’s just that we want to make sure that it benefits the city and the community and try to preserve as much of the history as we can,” Franey said. “I don’t think any of us understand why [the Colorado P.E.O. Sisterhood board is] in such a rush to do this.
“If the city and the neighborhoods are happy, I’m happy. If they do the right thing for the people living in the area and the city of Colorado Springs, I will be happy. I care nothing about the money.”
Winfield Scott Stratton, a mining millionaire and philanthropist, purchased the property and surrounding land from the Dixon Homestead in 1900 for Cheyenne Park, which opened to the public in 1901. After Stratton’s death, it was renamed Stratton Park, and in 1965, the Myron Stratton Trustees sold the property to the Colorado P.E.O. Sisterhood.
According to an Aug. 12, 1965 Gazette Telegraph article, “Conditions of developing the area include retaining the property as a natural park, where possible: complete construction plans must be prepared and submitted to the Myron Stratton Home: and trees with the exception of cottonwood and willow be preserved.”
The Colorado P.E.O. Sisterhood was asked to comment on the sale of the P.E.O. Chapter House property but chose not to comment at this time.