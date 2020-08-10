Karrie Williams and her husband, Mark Jakusovszky, have such passion for mustard that when they decided to open a sandwich shop at 1412 S. 21st St., they called it Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium.
So, not surprisingly you’ll find a large collect of mustards from around the world and other mustard-related memorabilia like the Periodical Table of Mustard poster at the end of the deli counter.
This counter separates the dining room and market from the open kitchen. That’s where you’ll see sandwich artists (their title) slicing Boar’s Head meat and cheeses to be bedded between a variety of breads from Delicias Bakery. Many of the sandwich creations are spread with The Colonel’s Special Sauce, a secret mustard preparation.
“We really, really love mustard,” Williams said. “No mayo. We are all about mustard here. That’s what we do.”
The menu has a few salads, some breakfast items and The Colonel’s Nachos ($9.95) with MarBleu blue cheese, chicken, red onions and jalapenos over borracha chips.
What’s MarBleu cheese? It’s a block of Monterey Jack cheese that is blended with blue cheese to create a creamy texture that can be sliced without crumbling.
The eatery is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 203-4743, colmustardsandwich.com.
