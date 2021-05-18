After spending much of 2020 closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Pikes Peak’s famous waystation is accepting overnight reservations for the summer ahead.
Barr Camp’s online system went live near the start of May. And spots have filled up fast.
In about a week, the website showed nearly all Saturdays booked for the month as well as June and July. That goes for all of the historic camp’s accommodations, including tent sites.
The hostel-style bunkhouse appeared in high demand; beds were claimed for every day of June and every weekend in July. In a change this year, the bunkhouse is limited to a single booking, not mixed groups.
Early into May, the website showed tent sites still available for most days of the summer other than Saturdays. Lean-to shelters were filling up. The slate looked more open for August and September.
Tent sites go for $12 per person, lean-to-shelters $20 per person, while the bunkhouse and cabin charge a $90 base fee plus $20 per person. “Pikes Peak Power Pancakes” included with overnight; all-you-can-eat spaghetti and “Switchback Garlic Bread” available for reservation and $10 per person.
For more information: barrcamp.com.
