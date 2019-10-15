I’m guessing I could hike three days a week for the rest of my life and never repeat a trail. Especially if I broadened by stomping grounds to the Continental Divide.
Recently I hiked a short stretch of the Colorado Trail near Salida. I love the CT because it offers so much variety: terrain that alternates between rugged and easy, sturdy wooden bridges crossing mountain streams and gorgeous stands of aspen and pine along the trail. The bonus is that you often meet some of the nicest people along the way.
On this particular hike we stopped to chat with a mother and daughter doing volunteer work on a few miles of trail north of Highway 50. Mom was probably in her late 50s. Shovel in hand, she was making small cuts in the trail to divert water and lessen erosion. The daughter was lopping off branches, providing a trailside trim of sorts. She has already exposed her young children to trail work in the hope they’ll become the fourth generation of the family to care for their segment of trail.
The Colorado Trail Foundation’s board of directors is truly a “working board.” Each adopts a section of trail and is responsible for its overall maintenance. They also recruit folks like the family I met to help out. A trail that meanders through six national forests requires hundreds of volunteers devoting thousands of hours to maintain a passable route for hikers, cyclists and equestrians.
If you love to hike, this trail should definitely be added to your “bucket list.” While it would be wonderful to have the time to “through-hike” it from Denver to Durango I’ll settle for doing it in short segments the way many others do.
Something else you might add to your list of things to do: plan to volunteer with a local “Friends” group and make it a multi-generational or extended family event. During our recent “Creek Week” it was refreshing to see so many families decked out in gloves, carrying trash bags and proudly cleaning up large swaths of creek. We have a chance of creating lifelong volunteers if we start them out as youngsters. Plus, they are less prone to litter and more likely to appreciate our beautiful state if they have a hand in its beautification.
After meeting that mother and daughter, I was much more aware of their gentle touch, little indications of TLC along the Colorado Trail. I hope their young grandchildren take up the shovel and loppers in the years to come. And if they do, I hope they hear from hikers just how much they are appreciated.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.