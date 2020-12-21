If you still have holiday gifts to buy, check out one of these family-owned, small businesses within a half-mile stretch of South Eighth Street. You’re likely to find what you need for just about anybody on your list.
If you’re shopping for the outdoor adventurer or aspiring adventurer, check out new-and-used gear shop Gearonimo Sports, 1401 S. 8th St.
“We cater to active Colorado Springs people — people who are into outdoor mountain sports and climbing,” owner Pete Youngwerth said.
Gearonimo sells a range of new and used high-quality outdoor gear and clothing, snowboards, skis, climbing gear, bikes, longboards, hiking shoes, backpacks, camping gear and more. According to Youngwerth about 15% of what they sell is new, while 85% is used.
“They can get basically skis at half or less of what they cost new, and a lot of them are just used for a season. Same thing for snowboards,” Youngwerth said. “We’re basically in the recycling business.”
In fact, their building, which they share with Pure Bouldering Gym, is a re-purposed former church building that’s partially constructed of shipping containers. All of Gearonimo’s indoor display fixtures are from stores that have gone out of business.
If you’re looking for an inexpensive gift for an outdoor-minded friend or family member, Youngwerth said the shop has a variety of all-new options — face tubes, balaclavas, scull caps, bottled oxygen, Nalgene bottles, climbing chalk, chalk bags and climbing tape.
abaTina Boutique, 1713 S. 8th St., has you covered for unique, hand-selected gifts for the more indoorsy recipient.
This boutique doesn’t fit neatly into any one category. It carries a wide variety of items — home décor, women’s clothing and accessories, bath products and lotions, books, kids toys, gourmet food, and more.
“I think you could shop for anybody, with the exception of the teenage boy,” said store manager Jen Johnstone. “We really do have gifts for everybody. We tend to have more on the female side, but we have great books for men and socks and scarves. We can really fit the bill on just about everybody.”
Johnstone suggests giving a consumable gift like gourmet food, soap or lotion if you’re buying for someone you don’t know well or you’re unsure of what to get them.
For an inexpensive gift, she recommends Hot Ruby, a popular bottled spiced cranberry cider.
“Straight out of the bottle or served with rum, warm or cold — it’s just fantastic,” Johnstone said.
Johnstone said all the store employees love matching people with the right gifts, and shopping at abaTina gives people a chance to learn about the origin of their gifts while interacting with them.
At abaTina, you can “touch it and see it and hold it in your hand,” Johnstone said. “And hear about the people that made it. You can’t get that from big box shopping or online shopping. You can feel exceptional about the items you’re giving.”
A bonus for the last-minute shopper: abaTina offers complimentary gift wrapping and curbside pickup with the option of helping people and completing purchases in person, over the phone, on Facetime, or whatever works for people, Johnstone said.
Johnstone said the shop is searching for a buyer who will carry on it’s tradition as a unique, community-oriented boutique.
If you’d like to give a living gift to those on your list, Skyway Creations Flower Shop, 1407 S. 8th St., is your answer.
At Skyway Creations, owned and operated by the Goede family since 1970, you’ll find flower arrangements, balloons, cards, Patsy’s chocolates, stuffed animals, and a wide array of plants.
According to owner Lori Goede, when you send flowers and plants, you’re not giving something to fill up a cupboard. You’re giving an offering of love.
“You’re just left with a moment with the flowers and the warm wishes from the person that sent them to you,” she said.
She remembers, as a child, “picking dandelions and bringing a big fat handful to my mom thinking I had given her the best treasure of the world. And she accepted them just like they were.”
Priced at $10, a popular and inexpensive gift is the bouquet du jour, Goede said. She said you can keep the bunch together or break it up and place flowers in a few different places in your house.
One item original to Skyway Creations is a fresh tree made out of boxwood that they decorate with holiday décor.
“That’s completely made here at our store,” Goede said. “It’s not something that you’d find somewhere else.”
Skyway Creations takes orders by phone, in person, and online. They deliver throughout the Pikes Peak Region with contactless delivery and curbside pickup available.