Our secret is out. The jig is up. They know about us.
The newspaper that is considered to be the best in the country (not just by me) — The New York Times — ranked Colorado Springs 13th on its list of “52 Places to Visit in 2020.”
I say it’s our entire Pikes Peak region (yes, that includes you, Cheyenne, Broadmoor, North Cheyenne Cañon, Skyway ...) that’s the draw. It’s No. 1 on my list. I’ve literally bet my life on it.
Among the U.S. cities in this global list, Colorado Springs follows list-topping Washington, D.C., and sixth-ranked Paso Robles, Calif. as the third-highest-ranked U.S. “place” among seven included in this selection. The Springs is wedged between No. 12 Lesotho — a kingdom in Southern Africa — and No. 14, Krakow Poland. Pretty exotic bedfellows!
I don’t disagree with the No. 1 overall and American destination, D.C. I love visiting our nation’s capital, but have you seen the traffic there lately? No thanks!
Scroll down to No. 13, and there, under a video of a guy zip-lining, is Olympic City USA. “The new Olympics museum is only one draw,” says the tagline. Also getting a shoutout: the new Pikes Peak Summit House and businesses Nightingale Bread, Four by Brother Luck and The Broadmoor*.
A side note: Colorado Springs beat Paris in the NYT list. It’s No. 31.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, in a press release, said, “...to earn this sort of honor on an international list, and especially on one that takes into account where our city is in this particular moment in time, is incredibly gratifying and speaks to the momentum that Colorado Springs is enjoying in 2020.”
But let’s delve into what’s not in the fine print under No. 13 Colorado Springs. There’s plenty more to brag about right here in the Cheyenne Mountain area. What would you say are the biggest attractions here?
What comes to my mind is the massive network of astoundingly beautiful trails in North Cheyenne Cañon Park. If you can’t hike, bike or run them, take a drive up the cañon and gawk at the views all around. Or, if you are able to take a not-too-difficult hike, Stratton Open Space, Columbine and Seven Bridges trails are among my (and my pup’s) personal favorites.
As for businesses, there’s America’s Mountain Zoo, the very unique (and hilly!) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, set to open its new “Water’s Edge: Africa” exhibit in the near future, with an all-new habitat for hippos, penguins and more. Track down my faves — sloths, wallabies, tigers, lions, monkeys, and elephants, and, of course, hungry giraffes, and don’t miss the Mountaineer Sky Ride, carousel, and Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun high up on the mountain.
Not to be forgotten is Cheyenne Mountain Resort and its luxurious Alluvia Spa. If you’ve not enjoyed s’mores and hot cocoa at the fire pit on the resort’s veranda at sunset, watching the lights come on along the mountain, well, what are you waiting for?
Also, the beautiful Myron Stratton Home is in our footprint. Not only is it part of our city’s history, but the assisted living facility is also legacy-bound to be a place that provides for the less fortunate as they age.
Being relatively new to this area, I’m still a tourist. I’m sure I’ve missed some more honorable mentions. Let’s hear your favorite “secret” spots.
*Note: The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns Pikes Peak Newspapers.
