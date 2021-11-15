Dr. Kern Low, a Fort Carson veteran and medical director at OptumCare Colorado Springs, presented a $5,000 check to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.
The move came as part of Optum’s commitment to supporting and recruiting veterans, according to a release.
Low said Optum believes it is important that veterans have the support they need to succeed in civilian life. Last week’s donation was one of many ways the organization supports veterans both directly and indirectly, he said.
Mt. Carmel provides transition and employment assistance, behavioral health and wellness programs and a safe space to veterans among other services, according to the organization’s website.
