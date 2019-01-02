One Rabbi's Perspective: Forget your New Year’s resolution
Five … four … three … two … one … Happy New Year! If you are like many Americans, you ushered in 2019 with the TV on, watching either the ball drop in Times Square, the performance of a popular band at a swanky club, or a celebrity-driven 2018 retrospective. Perhaps you took a sip of champagne, drank some eggnog or noshed on a few hors d’oeuvres. Maybe you kissed your significant other, sang “Auld Lang Syne,” or partied like it’s 1999.
If you are like almost 50 percent of Americans, you also made a New Year’s resolution.
I’ve never been a fan of New Year’s resolutions. Several surveys have concluded that more than 80 percent of these self-promises are broken before Feb. 1! Other surveys show that fewer than 8 percent of New Year’s resolutions are actually achieved. Most of these resolutions fall by the wayside after one small hiccup along the road.
So why do we make such promises to ourselves if the odds are that we won’t follow through? Because it is human nature to strive for self-improvement. Personal growth is a laudable goal, but a declaration of purpose made on on a random calendar date rarely leads to a successful personal development plan. There are better ways to achieve such goals.
One method is found in a Jewish spiritual practice called Mussar. The Mussar pathway is concerned with creating personal transformation that leads to more ethical and meaningful behavior. An 11th century rabbi called it “the science of the inner life.” The concept is simple — improving our inner selves enables us to improve our entire selves. Rabbis have been writing about the idea for nearly one thousand years, but it was not until the 19th century that the practice blossomed. A Lithuanian rabbi named Israel Salanter took what was a personal practice and reinvented it as a communal support system.
Salanter created a space where his students could use foundational Torah and Talmudic texts as the springboard for exploration of personal change. In groups, teachers and students picked a particular aspect of their inner selves upon which to concentrate. After reading religious texts that addressed a particular personality trait, the groups engaged in personal introspection and communal support. The group, meeting regularly, would concentrate on one aspect for as long as the group felt it was needed — no arbitrary dates or artificial deadlines. In enriching their souls in such a way, they found that it was easier to change other pieces of their lives that were more mundane than their spiritual pursuits.
While Salanter’s concept uses a particularly Jewish approach, his method can work for everyone. Forget your New Year’s resolution! Instead, begin a journey of deepening your own spiritual understanding. Use family and friends as a support system — or even better, co-participants — and find texts from your own religious or psychological perspective. Read them as a group. Spend some time on introspection. Share your stories and struggles with your support group. After some spiritual change, it will be easier to adjust those things that were once on your resolution list. Change will become a part of you, not a resolution.
Rabbi Jay Sherwood is the spiritual leader at Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs. For more than 30 years he has been engaged in the world of Jewish education, Jewish music and Jewish camping. He can be reached at rabbijay@templeshalom.com.