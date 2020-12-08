A passion for mustard is the backbone of the vision for Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, located on the West side of Colorado Springs. In the midst of the pandemic, wife and husband team, Karrie Williams and Mark Jakusovsky, hit the ground running; opening up the business of their dreams on July 2.
“Mustard is the world’s best condiment … you can use it on anything and everything!” they exclaim.
Despite challenges presented during the pandemic, Williams and Jakusovsky, agree that the business has really come together. “The trick is to have a sandwich that is worthy of grabbing and going!” No detail has been overlooked, from quality meats and cheeses served with an extensive offering of mustards, to the finest breads and pastries available both locally and even from Europe.
The focus is obviously on the mustards. William’s father is a retired Air Force colonel, hence the moniker-Colonel Mustard’s. And what better way to showcase mustard than on the perfect sandwich?
On display is an impressive collection of 100 kinds of mustard from around the world that are not for sale. Retail shelves present 65 different mustards available for purchase. Popular during the holidays are cranberry-chardonnay, and walnut-Dijon flavors. A selection from New Mexico includes red and green chili mustards. Six varieties of stone ground mustard from Maine are also sought after varieties. The base of each sandwich starts with bread from local Delicias Bakery. The breads, baked by former Broadmoor hotel baker Joshua Aldarondo, are works of art with whorls of color, whole grains and delectable flavors. Boar’s Head premium deli meats and cheeses feature types that are upgrades from what is available in the grocery store. Thirty-seven varieties of mustard are on hand to customize any sandwich. “We list it how we like it … we make it however you like it,” say the owners.
Williams and Jakusovsky strive to accommodate any palate and dietary requirements. I.C. Bing (I Can’t Believe It’s Not Gluten) gluten free breads are available. Vegetarian offerings include the popular “Back 40” vegan burger.
Tasty favorite offerings are available for both breakfast and lunch. The Royal Round (or Kuku Sabzi), described as “super moist, and like nothing you’ve ever had”; is made with eggs, veggies, fresh herbs and optional Boar’s Head sausage. At the top of the list of luncheon sandwiches are The Colonel (meat, cheese and all the trimmings), Doc Martin (Gruyere cheese on swirled rye with a variety of accoutrements), and Pastrami on Rye. Williams found the recipe for the quirky Potato Chip Crunch sandwich (peanut butter, bacon, and potato chips) in a 1950s cookbook.
Also on the menu are soups and salads, fresh roasted Inertia Coffee, locally made Sasquatch gourmet cookies, and pastries that are actually made in Paris, France. Baked pretzels are served with a flight of the Colonel’s favorite mustards.
The 1,500-square-foot restaurant has not yet met the all-encompassing vision of its owners. Post-COVID, mystery dinners with a focus on mustard will likely be offered. Already tables are occasionally set up on the back patio area (weather and pandemic protocols permitting) so diners can take in breathtaking views of Pikes Peak and the surrounding mountains. Tables with tablecloths and decorative mustard centerpieces will eventually decorate the dining area that is adjacent to the open-concept food preparation kitchen.
Williams and Jakusovsky, longtime West side Colorado Springs residents, say “We want to thank the neighborhood for keeping us running … You can’t buy word-of-mouth advertising.” As a part of the neighborhood, they generously have made contributions to Bear Creek Nature Center and Westside Cares. Most recently they donated sandwiches to feed firefighters and police officers fighting the Bear Creek Fire. Discounts are given to school personnel, military and first responders. Unique gift baskets and gift cards are available year-round.
Colonel Mustard’s (colmustardsandwich.com) is well on the way to becoming a West side neighborhood institution with a varied and enticing menu, fun and exciting environment, community involvement, and a huge dose of enthusiasm from its owners. Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium is located at 1412 S. 21st St. in a strip mall just a few blocks south of U.S. 24. Just look for the yellow signs!