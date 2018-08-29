Summertime for many means basking in the sun, soaking up rays. But for 13-year-old Kai Boyer and his family, summer fun involves traversing the snow slopes of the Andes on their skis.
Boyer, a student at The Vanguard School, is a high-level skier. He spent two months this summer training with Club Andes, based in La Parva, Chile. Boyer trained five to six days a week on the snow. The club had several sessions in the gym each week.
Boyer also competed on the Chilean race circuit and won all four of his giant slalom races. But since his return, he has been focused on his schoolwork.
“I missed the first three days of school and I’m feeling a lot of stress,” Boyer told the Cheyenne Edition last week.
As Boyer catches up on his studies, he will be planning out his upcoming racing season.
“We ski all over Colorado,” he said. “The season starts in October, but there are no races until mid-December.”
Boyer had a successful U-14 season last year, which prompted him to return to Chile for a second summer to get more training. His favorite places to ski in Colorado are Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs and Vail.
“We trained about an hour outside of Santiago,” Boyer said of his time in Chile. “I spent the first month there (with sister, Samara, 11) and friends, and then my family joined me for the second month.”
Boyer is immensely talented and enjoys honing his craft. However, he has not set lofty goals like college skiing, Olympics or turning pro.
“I’m still trying to figure that out,” said Boyer, who started skiing at 9. “It’s too early to see if I want to go to try and go to the Olympics. I’ll know that when I get to college. At least I plan to get an education and focus on that.”
Since Boyer isn’t old enough to drive, his mom plays a pretty important role in his training.
“I do a lot of driving,” Margaret Boyer said with a smile. “We have a condo in Breckenridge. Most of the time we’ll go up there Friday morning and ski Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
The Boyer family is considering having Kai move to Breckenridge during the ski season so he can train full-time with Team Breckenridge.
Regardless of where Kai winds up down the road, he plans to return to Chile next summer for more training.
“I’m very thankful that I’m able to do this yearly,” he said. “I made a ton of new friends when I was down there this year. I’m glad they spoke English because I still haven’t figured out Spanish.”