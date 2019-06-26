Pretend you’re sitting on the floor, perched atop numerous cushions of various and bright colors. The shadow of Everest looms over you. But you’re not here to battle the glacial peaks and rock faces. No. You are here to dine.
The owners hail from Nepal, chef Kandu Sherpa and her husband, Pasang Sherpa. The Sherpas offer a menu spanning both Tibetan and Indian cuisine — but if you wanted Indian fare, you’d be enjoying the tropical heat, rather than dawning a parka and balaclava for dinner. Who’d voluntarily choose to eat through a face mask anyway? No. Bring on the Tibetan specialties! Where else can you, in reality, sit in the shadow of Pikes Peak and enjoy the culinary exotica of Himalayan studded South Asia?
Sherpa Garden immediately delights the senses with a rich decor tastefully embellished with cultural artifacts and odes to those insane enough to scale perilous and snowcapped peaks; I think they are lovingly referred to as “mountaineers,” primarily for their keen ability to yodel the national anthem of Tibet.
Mercifully, there was no yodeling during the service of Dahl soup, but had there been we’d be too immersed in the creamy richness of the Dahl’s pureed chickpeas and underlying hints of garlic, and too shocked by the Dahl’s vegan-ness and gluten-free-ness to notice anything short of a passenger train running through the restaurant.
What we would love to eat in rapid succession, while gazing at craggy peaks from that train window, would be the momo appetizer: a housemade Tibetan delicacy that’s pretty much a dense, crescent dumpling with a hand-crimped flaky dough, much like a potsticker that can be prepared any one of three ways: steamed, pan-seared or deep fried. Maybe good enough to start yodeling.
As your momo order is frying, ask the steward for a few rounds of naan. It comes fresh off the tandoori with a slight, yet welcome, char, still retaining that lovely and tender chewiness. Then be sure to order lamb. Lots of lamb. I’m pretty sure they serve lamb on Tibetan trains.
Try the Tibetan chili with lamb, and then invite Sam I Am to give it a go. At first he may decline, shouting, “I would not, could not on a train,” but its marked tenderness and full flavor without a hint of game exists as good a specimen as we’ve ever encountered. And that chili sauce spiked with ginger and garlic … well, it will make believers of naysayers and proselytes of skeptics. Even that flummoxed Sam I Am.
For something different (although, why would you?) the Tibetan noodles are thick enough to repel with off Everest’s north face, once that train finally arrives. If it ever arrives. “Hey, Sam I Am! Are you sure you can get to Everest by train??”
Anyway, now that you’re stuck on this train, you may as well end with the Kir, a cold rice pudding, topped with cashews and various dried fruits, expertly prepared, with warming spices peeking through. You may never get to Everest (you can blame Sam I Am for that) but at least you will yodel about your meal.
